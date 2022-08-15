El-Rufai (left) and supporters of Peter Obi during a solidarity march (right)

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has sneered at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party,LP, Peter Obi and his supporters over their planned “two-million-man march” in the state.

Recall that Obi’s supporters have been mobilizing online and offline across the country, including Nassarawa state recently, to rally support ahead of the 2023 elections.

El-Rufai, in a tweet via his verified Twitter on Monday, said he hopes they have two hundred people in the streets of Kaduna for the march.

He tweeted, “In Kaduna? Not Kaduna Twitter? – I hope you get Two Hundred persons on the streets, including those ‘imports’ that can’t open their shops on Mondays, and came on overnight bus last night!! I jus’ dey laff, wallahi tallahi!! – @KadunaResident.”

El-Rufai said the only way Obi’s supporters could get their projected figure was by “importing” people to Kaduna state.

Aside from Nasarawa solidarity march for Obi, there have also been street marches for Obi with huge numbers recorded in Calabar.

Meanwhile, Obi, during the weekend, attended the 70th annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Redemption City.

