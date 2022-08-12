By Miftaudeen Raji

Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigeria, Deji Adeyanju said he is ready to bet $10k with any Obedient, supporters of presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

Adeyanju made this statement in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

He said, “Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

“Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money,” he added.

Nigeria’s presidential election has been scheduled for February, 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that Adeyanju had alleged that Obidients were paid to march for Obi in Nasarawa state.

Recently, a mammoth crowd trooped out to stage a one million march in support of the Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in Nasarawa state capital, Lafia on a Saturday as part of mobilization ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The State chairman of the party, Alexander Emmanuel stated that the one-million-man march was to sensitise the people of the state on the necessity to vote for credible leaders in next year’s elections as well as send a signal to other political parties, who claimed the Labour Party does not have a structure.

Speaking on the march, Obi said it was a symbol of an unwavering obligation of Nigerian youths to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.

Obi commended the traders, commuters, artisans and other Nigerians that came out for the march.

He said, “I am sincerely encouraged by the unwavering commitment of Nigerian youths to the OBIdient movement, aimed at rescuing the nation from bad governance.

“The recent 1 million march, recently embarked on by OBIdients in Nasarawa State is very well appreciated by the OBIdient family. It’s a great step towards taking back our country,” he added.

Adeyanju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who has said he will not support any presidential flag bearer maintained that the Nigerians that took to the streets for the march were paid.

Adeyanju, in a tweet, said, “Sorry to break your hearts guys but Peter Obi won’t still win even half of an LGA in Nasarawa after the rally yesterday. You will be shocked that 90% of those who came out to protest yesterday did so because someone paid them and they won’t vote for him. Vawulence dropped, bye.”

Adeyanju has always advocated for the collaboration of other presidential parties against APC and PDP.

