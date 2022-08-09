Penpe Records, a subsidiary of a Nigeria-U.S. International firm Penpe Inc with extensive investment in the import and export market, financial tech, prints, agriculture, and entertainment has unveiled its new signee called Lyonsus with a hit single, “Make Up.”

During the unveiling of its new signee LyonSus, real name “Kabir Adeyemi Olasunkanmi” and launch of the artiste’s new hit single “Make Up ” in Lagos, which is fast becoming a trending afro pop in Nigeria and beyond, the CEO of Penpe Inc, Shittu Busari Penpe expressed his optimism and dynamic belief in investing in Nigerian music acts with the ability to grow the home based music industry and sell the potential prowess of African music beyond the shore of the continent.

He said, “Make Up is an Afro pop song that expresses the critical situation of a love paradox that absolutely becomes a case of dilemma with a high tune through soothing lyrics and sensational chorus that will make listeners put it on repeat.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind his new song, LyonSus said, “Make Up was a song that came into existence when I was with my ex girlfriend, a period when I had financial difficulties which lead her to misbehave and so one day I sat her down and told her to make up her mind, if she wants to go away, and that was the point where I felt yeah it’s time to hit the studio and pour out my feelings into making a song.”

When asked what the future expectation is and what to expect from the new signee, the CEO of Penpe Inc, also known as Suspens said, “ I hope to make my brand a household name in the Nigerian and African music industry and restore dignity and put smiles on faces of my fans through my sound and music craft.”

The Publicist for Penpe Records, Mohammed Sulaimon Cyvilstre also shared a few noteworthy points about the record label, saying” Penpe Records believes in rejuvenating African music through passion and creativity.

“Make up is available on all music streaming platforms and also, there is an ongoing Make Up your mind challenge on Tiktok, Instagram and other social media handles which is also another avenue Penpe records is investing in and rewarding talents that take part in the exercise.”

Kabir Adeyemi Olasunkanmi started singing professionally in 2009 with the stage name LyonSus, as a songwriter and as an afro pop act and vocal coach. He is an indigene of Offa, Kwara State.

