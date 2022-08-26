.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

To mark the Independence Day celebration, the Special Advisor to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, on Friday, announced plans to stage a play on the ease of doing business for 4000 Nigerians

She said the play titled: “The Future is here”, is aimed at appreciating critical stakeholders such as Small, Medium Scale Enterprise owners, Civil servants among others on successful delivery of reforms and accomplishments in the ease of doing business interventions.

Dr. Oduwole who made the disclosure during a press briefing, in Abuja said the Play is a gamut of business reforms designed to create awareness, further communicate and engage our target audience in celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

She said: “The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council was launched in 2016 and they have been working since the last six years on enabling a reform of the environment across the country.

“Ease of doing business, now, in six years period we have done quite a number of reforms for small and medium enterprises, and men and women who have helped deliver these reforms are none other than our public and civil servants across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, at all arms and levels of government.

“So we have both federal government agencies, we work with state governments, and Local Governments, we also work with all arms of government, we work with the National Assembly,and the Judiciary.

“As we all know Nigeria’s Independence is 1st of October, and this year, to celebrate Independence Day, PEBEC is staging a play production, on the 1st and 2nd of October. We have four shows, two on the 1st and two on the 2nd and the reason why we are doing this is that we feel it is important to celebrate men and women who have delivered the reforms we have been able to accomplish so far in the ease of doing business interventions.

“We also want to celebrate our indefatigable entrepreneurs, the MSMEs, who have been working tirelessly to make a living and etch their living through entrepreneurship across the country.”

Oduwole, who briefed members of the press in company of Mr. Ayokunnu Ojeniyi, the Project Manager of EBES, noted that: “the future here focuses on the narrative of a future that we can collaboratively create a future riding on Government’s reforms, The future of our dream! This future that we seek! The future where the Government ‘s numerous reforms smile at everyone; A future with no artificial barricade;

“A future where everyone can do business with ease. A future built by the strength of our hands and by the resolve of the collective will of the people! One people one nation Handmaids of God’s creation the future is here!

“The future is here is an excellent musical that creates awareness for Government reforms to create an enabling environment for SMEs and the resolve of the people, a new tribe to do what is right ” she added.

Oduwole, went further to unveil activities lined up for the fourth quarter of 2022 including the 2nd PEBEC Report which, she disclosed, would take place mid October and PEBEC performance Award for December 1, 2022.

