By Dapo Akinrefon

Senator Francis Alimikhena, representing Edo North senatorial district, has assured Governor Godwin Obaseki and the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state that he and his supporters would empty All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo North and move them to the PDP in the coming days.

Alimikhena gave the assurance, weekend, after leading another set of 200 decampees from the APC to the PDP in Edo North senatorial district of the state.

The senator, who addressed newsmen shortly after leading hundreds of APC leaders in Edo North to PDP, said more defectors were waiting and that the defections would be done in phases.

“The APC has produced their last senator in 2019 and the people that made the victory of APC possible are all joining me in the PDP,” he said.

Receiving the decampees, Edo PDP Chairman, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, said: “This is the beginning of the fall of APC in Edo North and with this crowd joining the PDP, the party will have more votes to return Senator Alimikhena to the red chamber.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr Philip Shaibu has accused former governor of the state, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole of seeking to repeat what he did to Governor Obaseki to the incumbent Edo North Senator.

Shaibu said: “What Oshiomhole did to Obaseki is what he has done to Senator Alimikhena in Edo North but God that fought for Obaseki will fight for Senator Alimikhena. He disqualified you to use himself to replace you.”

