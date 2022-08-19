Theological education’s critical roles in raising capable leaders By Emmanuel Oyemomi  Going back the memory lane, as far as Nigeria isconcerned, I don’t think we have a solid plan. What we have has been a legacy andthe impact of theological education has brought into the nation. Some greatinstitutions that are renowned for this – Harvard, Oxford, etc. have become thecream of the whole world. History made us know they started as seminaries butthese institutions later metamorphosed into other areas of education. JC Pool, the first Principal of the NigerianBaptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho was offered a license for a chartedUniversity by the then President, Dr Azikiwe which was rejected.   The same Seminary later became the firstdegree awarding institution in Nigeria. As far as this nation and Africa are concerned,writing and education are not our heritage. Treasures not documented andwhatever education is in Nigeria is heritage and an aftermath of TheologicalEducation in Nigeria. All the schools government took over started as missionschools and government was not maintaining the legacy of the mission schools. Whenyou talk of academic integrity and soundness, we find them among the missionschools across the country. They are still functional and focused in providingsound education. Government keyed into education and made it apolitical matter to fight religion. This is through legislation against the schools.History was also doctored out of the curriculum. Several subjects have been removedas well. The nation has lost its bearing in terms ofeducation with consistent strikes by ASUU which affect the future of thestudents.   We are yet to get our bearingin education. Late Chieg Obafemi Awolowo ensured education became a natural priorityto benefit the citizens but the reverse is the case today. It is worrisome thatwe have no value for education as the state of the nation’s educational systemis lamentable. Impact  The impact of theological education is multifaceted, as Theological Education gave birthto several churches. It also gave birth to the proliferation of schools. These arethe immediate impact but in the 1950’s, primary school in those days werevirtually free education. If children were very intelligent, themissionaries gave scholarships to children. As a nation, we have no value foreducation. The people who had primary education to standard 6 in those days canbe compared with a graduate today.   Themissionaries hired such standard 6 graduates and so many lives have beenuplifted. Missionaries hired them for several jobs in public sectororganizations. Help  Theological Education must be given a space toshape leaders. We need to watch the track records of our leaders. Our leaderseven boast that our votes mean nothing to them. We have a crop of leaders who have notrack records and all they do is to manipulate. Theological education has been ostracized. In thelast few years, Theological Education has been waged war against.   It is a threat/war against the source of Peacewhich is GOD. Theological Education can have a great impact on ourleaders which is a study about GOD. It is education that gives a transformationto be godly. In   Theological Education,you are taught how you must have concern for fellow human beings, whenutilized, the impact is huge. Theological Education indicates that God isindivisible, most people with sound theological education act right. Theological education can train people who will useand lead the people. Theological education has produced leaders for the countrywho are functioning in various places. Theological education has helped peopleto be versatile but they are being massacred due to selfishness, nepotism andtribalism in the country. God authenticates Theological education as we willall return to God. - [ ] •Oyemomi, a professor, is Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos.
Wike and Atiku

By Miftaudeen Raji

A committee constituted by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to explore grounds for reconciliation have met in Port Harcourt the capital of Rivers state on Friday.

A video obtained by Vanguard shows the two parties representing Atiku and Wike. The delegation of the Wike’s camp was led by former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, while that of Atiku was led by Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others present at the meeting include, former governors Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State and his counterpart in Cross River, Donald Duke; former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Bello Adoke and former PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN).

Speaking after the meeting, Fintiri said, “…at the end of the day we will broker peace and unify the party and Nigerians.

But, a top-placed source disclosed to Vanguard under condition of anonymity that there is still wrangling.

“They met and are to meet again. They have started the reconciliation process and hope to unite the party and unite the nation. That is the official position,” the source said.

Vanguard gathered that unofficially, there is no agreement on the main issue , which is the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu.

Read also: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/pdp-crisis-pressure-mounts-on-ayu-to-step-aside-as-old-video-surfaces/

The Atiku group are expected to return to brief their principal, while the Wike group insisted that the resignation of Ayu was the most sensible, fair and just thing to do.

This is coming after the PDP’s Board of Trustees Chairman, Dr. Walid Jibrin, has urged the Atiku and Wike’s teams to sheath their sword.

Recall Jibrin stressed that it was important for both politicians’ camps to allow efforts being put in place to resolve the party’s internal crisis materialise.

The BoT chairman made the call in a statement on Thursday. Jibrin noted that it was time both camps see the internal crisis as a “misunderstanding” and not a “problem.”

The statement partly read, “I wish to call on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never create bad blood and confusion on the state of our party. All efforts are on the ground to reconciliation between wike, the party, and the presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“What is happening now should never be categorise as a problem but misunderstanding within the party. In this period leading to the 2023 elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues,” he said.

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.