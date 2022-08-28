.

•NEC meeting on hold

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The joint committee, set up by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, to iron out areas of disagreement emanating from the party’s presidential primary is yet to conclude its assignment.

Sunday Vanguard gathered in Abuja, yesterday, that the committee, which was about to conclude its assignment, decided to put it on hold when the two leaders agreed to a face-to-face meeting in London.

The Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jibrin, who expressed confidence that what ever issues were at stake will soon be resolved, said, “When we receive the report, it will not be hidden. There is no crisis in the PDP, we have disagreements which will soon be resolved.”

The committee report, expected to contain recommendations for a way forward, is being awaited to enable the party conclude arrangements to hold its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which was abruptly postponed indefinitely on August 8, 2022.

A notice of the postponement by the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, cited “unforeseen circumstances” as reason for the shift in date. He wrote, “This is to inform all members of the PDP National Caucus and National Executive Committee that the meetings of the two bodies earlier scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, and Thursday, August 11, respectively, have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced in due course.”

Insiders had, at the time, cited the existence of “a hostile environment” against the party leadership as responsible for the abrupt suspension of the NEC meeting.

Meanwhile, Atiku and his team are said to be putting finishing touches to the list of members of the campaign council in consultation with the party leadership. A source familiar with the matter told Sunday Vanguard, “The list is almost ready but we have to make adjustments to properly accommodate other party interests as part of the peace process. We need everyone on board and we are gradually getting there.”

