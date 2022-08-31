By John Alechenu, Abuja



The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyiochia Ayu, has dismissed calls for his removal from office.

He wondered where those championing such calls were when he and other patriotic Nigerians came together to form the party.

Ayu spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC, monitored in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Read Also:

In a veiled reference to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, Ayu declared that party leaders have worked so hard to a point where they cannot allow an individual destroy all they’ve laboured for.

He said, “I was elected to lead the PDP for a four-year term. I have not even spent one year.

“The election of Atiku as presidential candidate has nothing to do with the position of National Chairman. I won an election as prescribed by our party constitution.

“I did not commit any crime, I’m only bringing in positive reforms to the party. Honestly, I’m not bothered by the noise.

“I know I’m working. I have not stolen any money, I have not committed any offence. Because of this, I don’t know what all that talk is about.”

In response to a question as to whether or not the yet to be resolved dispute with Governor Wike would have an effect on the electoral fortunes of the party in 2023, Ayu said: “We founded the PDP in Nigeria.

“So, some children/kids, who have no inkling about the struggle, cannot become a problem.

“When we started the PDP we did not see these children/kids. They didn’t know why we founded this party.

“We will not allow an individual come and destroy our party.”

The PDP has been embroiled in a crisis of confidence following the outcome of its presidential primary, which Atiku won.

Atiku’s choice of running mate (Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State) appeared not to have gone well with Wike and his supporters.

Several attempts have been made to mend fences, but Wike is yet to be pacified as he has used every public opportunity to cast aspersions on fellow party men he had accused of betraying him and the people of Rivers State.



Although he has kept the PDP leadership guessing, he has openly declared that he would soon announce his preferred choice as president.

RELATED NEWS