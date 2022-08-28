.

A member, House of Representatives, Mr Kwamoti Laori (PDP-Adamawa), on Sunday said implementation of most resolutions of the house and constituency projects were placed on hold because of paucity of funds.

Laori said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

The lawmaker, representing Demsa/Lamurde/Numan Federal Constituency of Adamawa, said that paucity of funds was the greatest challenge faced by the 9th Assembly, especially members of the opposition parties.

“It is even more difficult for opposition lawmakers to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

“There are challenges when it comes to constituency matters because most of the resolutions and projects we intended on completing, have been kept on hold due to lack of funding from the Federal Government,’’ he said.

Laori criticised the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the party failed to keep the mouth-watering promises it made during campaigns.

According to him, there is every indication that the way things are going now, it is going to be a very difficult task for whoever takes over government come 2023, to successfully make life better for Nigerians.

He said this was because of the level of economic, social and security decay in the country, but expressed hope that the country would become stable again.

The lawmaker, however, lauded the Adamawa State Government for bringing so much development to the state under the difficult circumstances.

He said that Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, had performed very well, saying that his administration had touched every section of the state.

Throwing more light on his constituency, Laori said that the Numan/Demsa/Lamurde was an interesting place as the constituents were politically enlightened.

According to him, they always go for what they want, and so it is not easy to impose a candidate on them.

He said he had continued to enjoy the support of the people because he had performed to the best of his ability and to the satisfaction of the electorate.

“That is why they keep re-electing me, and I have never taken that for granted.

“I know that it has not been easy when it comes to election, but as I said, because of the confidence they have in me, they have always come out to ensure I get re-elected.

“I have tried to the best of my ability to ensure that all the wards get fair treatment and adequate attention.

“We had a town hall meeting where I presented my score card to the constituents; the meeting was broken into three to ensure each local government area was represented.

“All the unions were given adequate representation to ensure their issues were attended to,’’ Laori said.

