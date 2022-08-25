By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Youth-led social enterprise programme, AdamStart and the Nigeria Youth SDGs Network, GYouthSDGs, have announced collaboration to host a Summit workshop to mark the One Young World, OYW, summit programme in Manchester, in England.

The event, themed: ‘Activating Transformational Leadership’ which would take place on September 8th, 2022, would, however, engage participants in a parliamentary session debating and sharing ideas for best policy practices and recommendations.

In a statement made available to VANGUARD: “Delegates, during the event would better understand transformational frameworks and their relevance to sustainable action. Delegates would, therefore, learn the relevance of transformational leadership frameworks and how to implement the learnings in their project and initiatives.

“The Summit workshop would take place in a hybrid format, both virtually and onsite. Ultimately, the summit workshop will equip and empower participants with new perspectives, initiatives and knowledge for achieving real impact on transformational leadership and youth engagement/inclusion on future social impacts, projects and initiatives.

“A primary driver for action is the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which will be explored as a part of the collaboration”, it added.

Speaking on the topic, Executive Director of the Network of Youth for Sustainable Initiative, Joshua Alade said: “As an organization, we enjoy sharing our impact stories and the strategy we have used to engage policymakers and youth stakeholders in Nigeria on meaningful youth engagement.

“We are delighted to work with Adam and AdamStarts through the OYW Summit to showcase the beauty of collaboration and leadership for sustainable development.

“The workshop will feature a panel of exemplar speakers and change makers in an advanced discussion culminating in developing a framework of action to take forward after the event.”

Corporate Affairs Manager at Adam Bradford Agency, Alex Bradford, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to bring together civil society leaders, change makers, academia and the One Young World summit. We are delighted to partner with Joshua and his team at NGYouthSDGs to explore these critical topics.'”

Key speakers at the event are expected to include Adam Bradford, founder, AdamStart & Adam Bradford Agency, and Adenike Bamigbade, Strategy Manager at Network of Youth for Sustainable Initiative.

