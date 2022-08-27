Rhapsody of Realities, a devotion publication, has now been translated in 7,000 languages, says the Director of Operations, LoveWorld Publishing, Pastor Lola Aisida.

The Rhapsody of Realities, a publication of LoveWorld Publishing Ltd., is a daily devotional, authored by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of The Christ Embassy.

Aisida said that 42 per cent of the 7,139 languages spoken world-wide were endangered, but the publication of the Rhapsody of Realities in 7,000 languages was to ensure that no language went into extinction.

She said on Friday that with the 7,000 languages translation, Rhapsody of Realities was now the most translated book in the world.

According to her, of the 7,000 languages translated, 520 are Nigerian dialects, exceeding the 502 officially listed languages in Nigeria.

”Never in the history of the world, and in all the record books of Guinness Book of World Records, has any literary material – be it document, film, writing, book, or any piece of historical or modern parchment – been translated into 7,000 languages.

”The meteoric rise of the Rhapsody of Realities devotional to the most-coveted spot as the world’s No. 1 daily devotional and now Most Translated Book in the world began with first edition published in the English Language by LoveWorld Publishing.

”Twenty-two years after, LoveWorld Publishing has grown into a vast network of publishers spread across several countries,” she said.

The director said that the work of translation was deployed by a massive army of translators, who applied due diligence processes in delivering Rhapsody of Realities to all the 7,000 languages.

She said that by any standard, the work of translation was not an easy one, if not, the world’s popularly literary pieces would had long been made available in all languages.

”On the contrary, authenticated records show that the most translated short film documentary is in eleven translations; the most translated short film has 22 translations.

”The most translated document, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, produced by United Nations in 1948 has been translated into only 370 languages as of 2019.

”And, even the acclaimed Most Professionally Translated Author in the World, Agatha Christie has her books in only 100+ languages.

”There are 7,139 languages spoken today, but a report says 42 per cent of these languages are endangered.

“These statistics posed a global challenge fit only for a global publishing house that transcends the inadequacies of the publishing space.

”LoveWorld Publishing will ensure that no language goes extinct as Rhapsody of Realities will remain widely distributed month after month in over 7,000 languages of the world,” Aisida said.

Also speaking, the Abuja Zonal Pastor, Christ Embassy, Mr Dipo Esho, appreciated Pastor Oyakhilome for bringing men into the reality of the original purpose for which they were created, through the book.

Esho said the ministry would ensure that the book continued to reach all communities in nations of the world.

He said that the purpose of the book was ”to bring men back to their creator for their purpose to be fulfilled”.

According to him, testimonies abound of people in hopeless situations who have got the reason to live again by reading the book.

A user, Dr Chris Iyamu said that the Rhapsody of Realities had been transforming lives and mind enlightening.

Mr Michael Egbo, who testified to being the first person who took the devotional out of the country said the book has been of a huge blessing to him and his family.

Egbo, who has been supplying the devotional to Ghana Prisons, said through the devotional over 500 prisoners gave their lives to Jesus Christ and one of them is now a Pastor of the Gospel in Togo.

RELATED NEWS