Over the weekend, Overtime Entertainment a Nigerian independent record label announced the unveiling of its first artist Ovih.

Ovih, real name Williams Ovih Omodunefe is a graduate of philosophy from the university of Abuja

The label unveiled its new signee at a private party in Abuja

According to the label executive, Ovih is set to take the Nigeria music scene by storm and is scheduled to drop an EP titled Life Is Good #LIB in September of this year.

