By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI, Wednesday, disclosed over 300 exhibitors set to participate in the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair, AITF, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

This was made known by the President, ACCI, Dr Mujtaba Abubakar who was represented by ACCI Vice President Mines and Chairman National Chamber of Commerce Trade Centre (NCCTC), Dr Johnson Anene,

during a press conference held at the ACCI headquarters in Abuja.

Abubakar said the 17th AITF is scheduled to hold between 30th September to 9th October, 2022 at ACCI Abuja International Trade Fair Complex.

Read Also:

Cameroon, Egypt arrive Abuja for African Volleyball Championship

He also poke on the impact made by AITF on business growth and development including massive participation by exhibitors and consumers within and outside the country.

According to him, the opening ceremony for this mega business fair would take place on the 4th of October 2022, and aside promoting businesses, the 17th AITF will also strengthen trade and investment opportunities in the country, thus, offering a neutral and open atmosphere for blue-chip companies, trade groups/associations, and government.

The focus of the 17th AITF is on exports hence, the theme, ‘Creating an Export Ready Market Through SMEs Digitization’.

He said: “Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) announces the 17th Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) scheduled to hold between 30th September to 9th October, 2022 at ACCI Abuja International Trade Fair Complex.

“Abuja International Trade Fair is a standard platform for brand establishment as it brings together various aspects of trade and industry, foreign ambassadors, business persons, decision-makers, business delegations, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

“Already, we have over 150 local exhibitors and 100 international exhibitors that have made bookings for their participation and many are still coming.

“The Abuja International Trade Fair, since its inception, has served Nigeria as a trusted global trade destination and a potential market for over 50,000 consumers.”

He further stated that, “The AITF is a global platform, which provides an avenue where businessmen, entrepreneurs, service providers, and many others converge.

“It also provides an avenue for the distribution of trade, investment, market opportunities, and ideas that would greatly help sellers, buyers, investors, and countries to promote relationships in business.”

The ACCI boss explained why the Chamber decided to adopt the 17th AITF theme, ‘Creating an Export Ready Market Through SMEs Digitization’.

“Digitization offers a range of opportunities for SMEs to improve performance, spur innovation, enhance productivity and compete on a more even footing with larger firms, reflecting: economies of scale; lower operation and transaction costs; and reduced information asymmetries.

Digital tools bring many significant benefits for firms as digitalization reduces transaction costs by providing better and quicker access to information, and communication between businesses, suppliers and networks.

“Over the past decade, the emergence of increasingly powerful digital technologies and digital infrastructures have transformed and continue to transform business processes, organizations, and corporate culture with new innovation processes, marketing models, and types of products/services.

“It is fast becoming an increasingly central issue for companies, the reason for the theme for this year’s focus: creating an export ready market for SMEs.

However, he (Abubakar) also solicited media synergy to create awareness about the event for wider and massive participation by exhibitors and consumers.

Also speaking was the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muhammad Bello, who was represented by the

Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP for FCT Administration,

Hon Agboola Lukman Dabri, promised to partner ACCI for a successful outing of the fair, and would participate in the process.

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS