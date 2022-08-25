…Insecurity won’t affect Diaspora investments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

CHAIRPERSON of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday dismissed the fears of Nigerians in the Diaspora that their business interests in the country may be jeopardy by the prevailing security situation.

The NIDCOM Chairperson also said that about 20 Nigerian students have been killed in Northern Cyprus even though students have been warned to stay away from the place

Appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged the insecurity in parts of the country, noting however, that it is temporary even as she said that the federal government was doing all that is necessary to resolve the situation.

Dabiri-Erewa pointed out that the Nigerian security forces have in recent times been bombarding terrorists in the determined attempt to end their menace, expressing confidence that whoever invests in the country among the Diasporans will have return for their investments.

The Chairperson, who gave an update on the Commission’s activities, regretted that Nigerians are being killed on a daily basis in Northern Cyprus with nobody able to intervene because of the political situation in the European enclave.

Northern Cyprus, officially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, is a de facto state that comprises the northeastern portion of the island of Cyprus.

Recognised only by Turkey, Northern Cyprus is considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus.

She said there was little that could be done diplomatically to resolve the situation of Nigerians there because Northern Cyprus is not recognized by the international community as a country except by Turkey.

She said that the Nigerian government has made it clear that it would not allow any Nigerian to suffer for a crime he did not commit in foreign countries.

She noted with delight that Nigerians in the Diaspora are making appreciable remittance to the country.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa, appealed to Nigerians to desist from making any comments capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

She, however, said that despite the negative activities of few persons, a good number of Nigerians are doing great outside the country.

