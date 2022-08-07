… hails ‘Obidients’ for their commitment

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has commended his supporters in Nasarawa State for coming out in their numbers to take part in the one million man march organized by the state chapter of the Obidient Movement.

Obi, expressed his appreciation to Nigerian youths especially those who identify with what the movement stands for at a time Nigeria is in dire need of good governance.

The LP candidate said this in a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle @PeterObi, on Sunday.

He said, “I’m sincerely encouraged by the unwavering commitment of Nigerian youths to the Obidient movement aimed at rescuing the nation from bad governance.

“The recent 1 million man march recently embarked on by Obidients in Nasarawa State is very well appreciated by the Obidient family. It’s a great step towards taking back our country.

“Just like them, I deeply appreciate every Nigerian who has continued to Labour in our country, for the good of the nation. I assure you that our labour will never be in vein.”

