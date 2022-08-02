…As CSO urges adherence to laws

By Shina Abubakar

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, yesterday, warned the state government and the State Independent Electoral Commission, OSIEC, to abort any plan to conduct local government election in the state.

The PDP, in a statement by its Director of Media, Oladele Olabamiji warned that there was a pending suit before the Federal High Court, Osogbo, in FHC/OS/CS/94/2022, which the party is challenging OSIEC on the planned illegal local government election, while at the same time urging the Court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from releasing voters’ register to OSIEC for non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, concerning giving notice of elections, the nomination of candidates and publication of names etc.

The PDP said: “The public is invited to note the act of illegality and criminality being embarked upon by the outgoing Governor and his OSIEC, a body which to date has no legal backing for its existence.

“Despite being constituted close to two years ago with huge resources expended on the commission chairman, the secretary and staff, the commission has failed to conduct any Local Government election since then, until now when the Oyetola-led APC administration in Osun State has been voted out of power.

“We affirm that, under the Electoral Act 2022, a notice of any election must be given not later than 360 days before the election, and nomination of candidates for the election must not be later than 180 days before the election, while publication of names shall be a period not later than 150 days before the election.”

PDP should wait for its time – APC

But in a swift reaction, the All Progressives Congress, APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Wole Adunola, urged the PDP to wait till it gets to power before implementing policies it deems necessary for the state.

The APC said: “The PDP should wait for its turn to start implementing programmes and policies for the state. It should remember that the APC is still the ruling party till November 27 and will continue to do what it considers necessary for the state development.

“The PDP needs to know its boundary and act within such, instead of threatening the peace of the state.”

OSIEC reacts

Similarly, the Chairman of OSIEC, Segun Oladitan, in a statement, said the body is the only one saddled with the responsibility of conducting local government elections and would make available guidelines at the appropriate time.

The OSIEC boss said: “The only recognized body to announce the date for the Local Government Election is the Osun Independent Electoral Commission, hence, any date coming from any other source aside from OSIEC should be disregarded by the public. At the appropriate time, the Commission will come out with the election guidelines to put a stop to the unnecessary rumours being peddled around.”

CSO wants adherence to laws

On its part, a civil society organisation, The Osun Masterminds, TOM, during its monthly state of the state press briefing, addressed by the Executive Director, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, said the state government is free to conduct local government election if it is ready to abide by the extant laws guiding such exercise.

Oyedokun-Alli said: “We wish to state unequivocally that if the current government deems it fit to conduct a local government election, it must only do so if all stakeholders, including the PDP, are carried along and all relevant laws are obeyed. We are a people governed by laws and must ensure that we do not at any point in time, fail to obey the laws of our land.

“The Local Government election is long overdue, but if the present government thinks it necessary to conduct, it must be about leaving it, a proper legacy of inclusive governance and not setting landmines for his successor. While there is a narrow line between these two, we believe that with inclusive planning, the fears will be addressed and the state will be the ultimate winner.”

