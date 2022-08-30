A few members of the Youth Advisory Council. From Left Abiola Aderinto, Ms Oladunjoye Opeyemi (Secretary of the Youth Council), Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, Adekunle Ademola-Sadipe (Chairman Osun Youth Advisory Council) and Ms. Adebayo Sefunmi.

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has inaugurated a special advisory committee to find solutions to problems facing youths across the state.

A statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said Adeleke expressed unhappiness at the plight of the youths during the inauguration.

He said his administration will be youth friendly.

His words: “The main challenges facing our youth today is deepening unemployment, under-employment, drug abuse, thuggery and Cultism, internet fraud and a loss of hope caused by failed leadership. This is across the youth strata. We all know our youth are not the same ,from the well read to artisans, out of school youth and huge student populations. Our government has plans to empower and ease transition to adulthood for all categories of youth in the state. This administration will serve to implement a critical agenda of our administration.

“My administration will revive the National Youth Council, support expansion of faith based youth organisations, upgrade digital economy as economic booster, establish incubation and innovation development centres across the state. My administration will prioritise youth development as the driver of state development.

” You have been carefully selected to serve as interlink with the larger youth sector in Osun State. Your responsibilities include advisory representations in the implementation of our youth agenda, consultative platform in the youth policy design and strong feedback on impact of our agenda. You must serve to ventilate the interest of youth by articulating and canvassing the best interest of young ones in the governance process.”

The Governor-elect was represented by Hon Bamidele Salam (Secretary to the transition committee) and Sir Adekunle Adepoju (Administrative Secretary to the transition committee) at the event.

The Chairman of the Council is a product of the Havard Business School and a member of the Chattered Institute of Arbitrators Adekunle Ademola-Sadipe from Irewole local government while the secretary of the Council is a legal practitioner and former students activist from Osogbo Local Government, Miss Oladunjoye Mujidat Opeyemi.

