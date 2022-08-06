By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged the Federal Government to understudy the successes being recorded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund and replicate same in other sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of improving the security of the country.

He acknowledged the positive impact of TETfund in the growth of the education sector in the country saying the attainment deserved commendation.

The Governor who spoke weekend when he received the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono who paid him courtesy call in Makurdi said he was impressed with the laudable achievements of the fund as an agency of the federal government.

He pointing out that the indelible footprints of the agency were visible in most tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the Governor, “TETfund is doing very well, I would advise the federal government to understudy the successes being recorded by the agency and replicate same in other sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of improving the security of our country.”

The Governor lauded the dedication and commitment of the TETfund Executive Secretary, Arc. Echono in the previous assignments he had handled, such as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, as well as the President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects where he exemplified himself.

“We commend you for also doing Benue state proud even in your current responsibility as the Executive Secretary of the education agency,” he said.

He assured Arc. Echono of the unflinching support of the Benue State government to enable him succeed in his responsibility, stressing that “our prayers are with you to finish strong.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary had informed the Governor that he was in the State to inspect TETFund sponsored projects at the Benue State University and Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University both in Makurdi and to also ascertain other areas of interventions in the institutions.

He lauded Governor Ortom for his uncommon determination to guarantee the well being of Benue people and prayed God to sustain the Governor’s quest for the common good of the people.

Arc. Echono pointed out that Benue State had a comparative advantage in human capital investment, noting that Benue people were among the best brains contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy especially in the education subsector.

Arc. Echono was accompanied on the visit by Engr. Samson Imoni, Felix Akiga, the Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Professor Tor Iorapuu as well as other principal officers of the Benue State University.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea were among government officials who were on hand to receive the guests.

RELATED NEWS