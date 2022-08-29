The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has congratulated Speaker Of the Delta State House Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Appeal Court on Monday.

He commended the court of appeal for putting aside the judgment of the lower court which nullified Oborevwori governorship candidacy of the PDP in Delta state.

According to Oritsewinor, Oborevwori victory at the court of appeal is a victory for the people of Delta State.

He noted that Oborevwori will make the governorship election easy for the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

“The victory of Oborevwori at the court of appeal gives me joy.

I know with him as our governorship candidate, the victory is sure and that is why we stood by him despite the challenges.

“Oborevwori is a competent man and I am sure he can’t be defeated by other candidates looking at his achievements and steer credibility.

“I am urging the Olorogun David Edevwie to support the candidacy of Oborevwori.

“Delta is PDP and we must be United as people to defeat our opponents.

“Both Oborevwori and David are all winners and they must come together as family to bring more developments to Deltans” he said

