THE Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday, said that the Nigerian government has the tradition of not interfering in any judicial matter whether local or international and would maintain the stand in the matter involving the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu in his trial on alleged organ harvest in the United Kingdom court’



The AGF stated this while answering questions from State House correspondents when he featured on the ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team, at the State House, Abuja.



When asked on the level of intervention by the Federal Government in the case involving the Senator representing Enugu West in the National Assembly as regards his trial in the UK, Malami said, “It has never been the tradition of Nigerian government to interfere on anything judicial, local or international. And that stands the position of the government.

“On the issue of the intervention on Senator Ekweremadu. I have stated in the course of my presentation, that there has been in existence, a mutual legal assistance requests and collaboration between Nigeria and other countries across the world. So, to this end, I want to state that we will address requests if that are such on the part of Senator Ekweremadu.



“I can remember very well, there was a request, which was passed through my office but sealed and meant for delivery to the Crime Agency in the UK at the instance of the Distinguished Senator, which request I was not in a position to comment on because what relates to my office was a simple transmission.”

international support we will respond accordingly.