Reno Omokri

By Efosa Taiwo

Former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has slammed the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu over his visit to the former President.



Reacting and sharing pictures from the visit on Wednesday, Omokri hailed Jonathan’s composure amid what he described as attacks on him by Tinubu from 2010 to 2015, saying the ex-President never bore a grudge despite this.

According to him, Jonathan is the best leader Nigeria had.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors in Jonathan’s residence, was in continuation of Tinubu’s nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders.



“His visit to Jonathan shouldn’t come to anyone as a surprise. Tinubu holds no grudges with any political leader whether within the party or in the opposition,” the source had said.



Omokiri wrote, “H.E @GEJonathan, the best leader that Nigeria ever had. Look at his Godly gesture. Bola @officialABAT spent the five years between 2010-2015 insulting, attacking and lying against Jonathan. Even after GEJ left office, he continued. Yet, Jonathan never bore a grudge!”

