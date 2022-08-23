The gale of defections rocking the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Delta state continued yesterday with the resignation of Comrade Timothy Emorhakpor from the party.

Emorhakpor who hails from Kokori, Ward 6, in Ethiope East Local Government Area is a long time political ally and supporter of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The young Urhobo leader who is the Chief Executive Officer of Tymtech Allied Services, said he resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to support the youthful Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi.

He further said he left the PDP due to years of neglect and lack of reward for loyalty.

At a meeting with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC this morning at his Asaba residence, Emorhakpor said he chose to support Osanebi because he is a fellow youth and urged youths in the state to support their own.

Emorhakpor said he made the decision believing that Omo-Agege and Osanebi when elected would be the best Governor and Deputy that Delta will ever get.

Responding, Osanebi thanked Comr. Emorhakpor for his decision to support him, assuring that the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege administration won’t disappoint Delta youths when they are elected next year.

