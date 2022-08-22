THE Transatlantic Leadership Forum Organization, USA Inc., a non-governmental and non-profit organization based in the United States of America has nominated some prominent Nigerians living in Nigeria and the Diaspora for awards for good leadership.

TALF, as an organization is interested in good corporate governance and impactful socio-economic and political leadership in Nigeria and the world.

The award investiture will be held at Marriot Hotel, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA on September 8, 2022.

The nominees are Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Sustainable Development Icon of the year; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as the Infrastructural Development Icon of the year; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as the Entrepreurship Development Icon of the year Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as Transformation Icon of the year and the Elema of Warri, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan is Business Icon of the year.

Others include Prof. Babagana Zulum of Borno, Rehabilitation Icon of the year, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as Urban Renewal Icon of the year; Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as Investment Icon of the year, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Peace Icon of the year, while Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River as Innovation Icon of the year.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State takes the crown in Healthcare service delivery, while Prince Sam Ogrih is Real Estate Icon of the year; Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs is Philanthropy Icon of the year and Princess Joy Osifo, is TALF’s Life-Changing Icon of the year.High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, The Elema of Warri.

RELATED NEWS