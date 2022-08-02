THE Chief Executive Officer, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo Foundation, POOF, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo, has bagged the ‘Meritorious Award’ of the African Church, Abraham Cathedral, Diocese of Ughelli, Ughelli Delta State, in recognition of his contribution towards humanity and the advancement of the church.

Presenting the award on behalf of the Cathedral during its Sunday and Child dedication service of Prince Okifo (Junior), the Diocesan Bishop of Ughelli, Rt. Rev. Williams Onorienobohwo pointed that Prince Okifo has been very supportive not just to the church but also to humanity and encouraged other members of the church and Christians generally to emulate Okifo’s virtues.

He said he was not surprised by Okifo’s commitment to the church, disclosing that his (Okifo) grandfather was the founder of the Cathedral and must have instilled the necessary godly virtues in the family.

The Bishop who also performed the House Warming Ceremony of Prince Okifo prayed God to continue to preserve, promote and use him for greater works in His Kingdom.

In his reaction to the award and his successfull child’s dedication and house warming, Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo thanked God for the privilege to be able to impact lives in the little ways he can.

According to Okifo, who only recently, received a ‘Special Award’ from the Ghana branch of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said he was overwhelmed by the recognitions and the show of love by those that came to felicitate with him, noting that such demonstration can only spur him to continue to do his best to make society better.

He said, “I want to thank God for the privilege to dedicate my first child and at the same time open and apartment here in Ughelli. The only advice I will give my fellow humans is to keep on believing in God, keep fighting till you achieve your goal, and remember that Rome was not built in a day.”

Also extolling the virtues of Price Okifo, the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Council, Mr Godwin Adode, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Council, Hon. Felix Oderhowho described him as a very humble personality and a lover of humanity.

In his remarks, the Secretary to Prince Oghenerukevwe Okifo Foundation, POOF, Hon Desmond Okpako, described Okifo as a core humanitarian, who believes in equality of all humans, and one who does not segregate, adding that he is one that sees others pain as his own and always willing to give helping hands to the needy.

