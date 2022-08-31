By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, as well as a former president, Goodluck Jonathan, will, on Saturday, storm Imo State to deliberate on the ‘Igbo quest for Nigeria’s unity’, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday, in Owerri, by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, signed by the Chairman, Planning Committee, Emma Mgbahurike, said the event is to mark the 80th birthday anniversary of a living legend, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

According to them: “The Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Imo State chapter, under the leadership of Chris Njoku, invites all patrons, stakeholders, captains of industries, party chieftains, friends and well-wishers of the chapel and our noble profession from all parts of Nigeria and beyond to the lecture series, organised by the chapel as part of activities marking the 80th birthday anniversary of a renown leader of thought, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo), holding on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Imo Concorde Hotels, Owerri, by 10 am.”

The statement added that the event will be chaired by former president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, and his wife, Patience, as Mother of the Day.

“John Nnia Nwodo, former minister of Aviation; former minister of Information, former special adviser to late former President Shehu Shagari, and Co-ordinator, Southern/Middle Belt Forum, will deliver the Lecture, titled: ‘Igbo Quest for Nigeria’s Unity’.

