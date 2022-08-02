Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left), in an interview with journalists shortly after his Inspection of the Ogheye Floating market being built by his administration, his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (2nd right), member representing Warri Federal constituency, Rt. Hon Thomas Ereyitomi (left), and the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Friday

Delta Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday hinted that the Ogheye Floating Market being built by the state government in Ogheye, Warri North Local Government Area of the state, would be ready for inauguration in September.

Okowa gave the indication while swearing in five new commissioners at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba.

The new commissioners are Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu – Higher Education; Dr Darlington Ijeh – Human and Community Development; Dr Godfrey Enita – Agriculture; Chief Anthony Ofoni – Project Monitoring and Audit and Mrs Nkechi Enumah-Chukwura – Girl-Child Entrepreneurship Development.

He congratulated the commissioners on their appointments and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them, especially at this critical period that the administration had entered the last lap of its term.

According to Okowa, who is also the Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, with less than a year to the terminal date of this administration, every remaining minute counts as we strive to finish strong.

He stated that his administration’s “novel entrepreneurship programmes have become the reference point for youth development in the country while our urban centres continue to experience growth and renewal through massive investments in roads and bridges.

“For instance, Asaba, the capital city, is becoming a hub for conferences resulting in a boost in the hospitality industry. Meanwhile, the Koka Bridge Flyover and Interchange, Asaba Leisure Park and Film Village, and Warri Storm Water Drainage, are some of the major projects we hope to deliver before this administration winds up.

“Very importantly, for those in the riverside areas, in the next one month, we shall be taking full delivery of the Ogheye floating market in Warri North Local Government Area.

“It is my hope that people from across the state would witness the inauguration of this project because it is a major project in which we are very proud of because many times those in the riverside areas have been neglected for too long but we have continued to partner them by doing projects that will improve their living condition.”

The governor urged the new commissioners to remain focused and constantly in tune with the policy direction of the administration to make a quick success of their work.

“As the electioneering season gathers momentum, it is expected that political opportunists and detractors will employ every means possible to distract us.

“But you must remain focused and unwavering in the noble task of building a Stronger Delta standing on the tripod of Prosperity, Peace and Progress.

“It is going to take all of us thinking together, planning together, and working together to actualise this mandate.

“You must promote inclusion and diversity in your ministry. In your utterances and actions, it is important that you develop a work environment devoid of mutual suspicion, distrust, exclusion and resentment.

“This administration is passionate in the belief that the stability, peaceful co-existence and prosperity of the State depends on our ability to run an all-inclusive government.

“You must lead by example. Always bear in mind that as a leader, people don’t do what you tell them but what they see you do. I trust that you will commit to leading by example as you begin your tenures today.

“For that to happen, you must model excellence in your work ethic, character and leadership style. You must commit to excellence in service delivery even if at great personal expense. Excellence also means to be purpose-driven, process-driven and people-driven,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the commissioners, Dr Enita thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve amid thousands of qualified Deltans.

He assured that they would deliver their services conscientiously in line with the Stronger Delta agenda.

