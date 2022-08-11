By Biodun Busari

The 77-year-old Kenya presidential candidate on the platform of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, Raila Odinga has taken a commanding lead ahead of his main challenger, Deputy President William Ruto.

Reports from Kenya showed that Odinga has garnered 5,758,422 votes while Ruto has secured 5,457,115 votes as of 12 noon Nigerian time (2 PM in Kenya).

Kenyan online newspaper, Nation said final presidential results declared in six constituencies within Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties have Odinga leading the pack.

The electoral body in Kenya, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has disclosed that the results of the presidential election could not be announced yesterday.

The chairman of the commission, Wafula Chebukati said this on Wednesday while addressing journalists in the East African country.

“The issue of saying that we should declare results today (Wednesday), that will not happen today,” Chebukati told journalists.

He also said the objective of the electoral umpires is to conclude the process “at the earliest possible time.”

A runoff election will be held if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes.

