By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, commiserated with the member representing Ughelli South State Constituency , Hon. Rume Yakubu Reuben Izeze over the death of his father, Mr Godwin Clement Izeze.

Pa Godwin Izeze passed away yesterday at 77 years. He was a devoted Christian and member of God’s Grace Ministry.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said “the death of Pa Godwin Izeze is painful”, lamenting that “is a huge loss to the Izeze family, Oginibo community and Ughelli South Local Government Area as a whole”.

The Speaker noted that the departure of late Pa Izeze would be greatly felt as he served the country meritoriously in the Nigerian Army where he retired as a Staff Sergeant.

Oborevwori who is the 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in Delta, said: “I cannot explain how I am feeling at the moment since I received the sad news of the demise of Pa Godwin Izeze, the lovely father of the vibrant member representing Ughelli South State Constituency, Hon Izeze Rume Yakubu Reuben”.

While enjoining Hon Izeze, his siblings and the entire family to take solace in the fact that their late father lived an absolute life of service to God, humanity and the country, he said; “his works will remain indelible in many hearts.

“I pray that the good Lord should rest his peaceful soul and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the painful loss”

