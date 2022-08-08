.

By Biodun Busari

A mammoth crowd trooped out to stage a one million march in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in Nasarawa state capital, Lafia on Saturday ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The State chairman of the party, Alexander Emmanuel said the one-million-man march was to sensitise the people of the state on the necessity to vote for credible leaders in next year’s elections as well as send a signal to other political parties who claimed the Labour Party does not have a structure.

Speaking on the march, Obi said it was a symbol of an unwavering obligation of Nigerian youths to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.

Obi expressed this on his verified Twitter page on Sunday, while commending the traders, commuters, artisans and other Nigerians that came out for the march.

He said: “I am sincerely encouraged by the unwavering commitment of Nigerian youths to the OBIdient movement, aimed at rescuing the nation from bad governance.

“The recent 1 million march, recently embarked on by OBIdients in Nasarawa State is very well appreciated by the OBIdient family. It’s a great step towards taking back our country.

“Just like them, I deeply appreciate every Nigerian who has continued to labour in our country, for the good of the nation. I assure you that our labour will never be in vain.”

Meanwhile, human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has reacted to the march saying Obi cannot win one-half of a local government area in the presidential election scheduled for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Adeyanju, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who has said he will not support any presidential flagbearer also claimed Nigerians that took to the streets for the march were paid.

He said this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

Adeyanju tweeted: “Sorry to break your hearts guys but Peter Obi won’t still win even half of an LGA in Nasarawa after the rally yesterday. You will be shocked that 90% of those who came out to protest yesterday did so because someone paid them and they won’t vote for him. Vawulence dropped, bye.”

The convener of Concerned Nigerians has always advocated for the collaboration of other presidential parties against APC and PDP.

