By Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his government was implementing reforms and legislation to sustain the gains recorded in the fight against human trafficking, especially in the rehabilitation and resettlement of returning illegal migrants.

The governor disclosed this in Benin City, yesterday, in an event in commemoration of this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, with the theme, ‘Use and Abuse of Technology.’

Saying his government was grooming the next generation of youths, who were able to leverage technology to proffer solutions to societal problems, the governor pledged reforms and policies to guarantee more economic opportunities and an enabling environment, where youths in the state realize their fullest potential.

He said: “Our interventions to address the issue of human trafficking have been pragmatic and far-reaching. We have continued to reap the gains of these reforms and will sustain efforts to end the scourge of human trafficking.”

