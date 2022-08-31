The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has disassociated its members from the cult-related clashes at Mile 12 axis of Lagos state during which one Sulaimon Onaolapo, aka Ariku, member of Parks and Garages Management Committee of Lagos state, was hacked to death

There were, however, reports labeling the deceased as a chieftain of the NURTW.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy General Secretary( Education), Comrade A. C. Asogwa, stated that the victim of the cult attack was a member of the Parks and Garages Management Committee of Lagos state and not a member of the NURTW.

Asogwa advised journalists to always cross-check their facts and figures before going to the press to avoid misleading members of the public.

He explained that Alhaji Fatai Adesina is the chairman of Caretaker Committee in charge of Lagos state council of the union and all enquiry about the union activities in Lagos should be directed to the state chairman.

He advised those media outfits that had passed the wrong information out to correct same in the interest of the reading public.

