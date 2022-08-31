…endorse tenure elongation of Ebonyi Council Chairmen

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

No fever than 17 All Progressives Congress, APC Councillors in the State, Tuesday aligned themselves with the Federal High Court ruling, which nullified the State’s Council election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSEIC on 30th July, 2022.

The aggrieved Councillors who are still being owed their severance allowances and other benefits as serving executives of their respective Local Government Areas, further endorsed the elongation of the tenure of the present Council bosses till August 31, 2023.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Councillors called on the State Government to accept the ruling of the Court.

The statement was signed by: Hon. Eze Gilbert Chikwado, Ebonyi Central, Hon Frank Alo Ikpor Ebonyi central, Hon Nwangwu Franklin, Mbam Udoka Ebonyi North, Hon Nnachi Chima, Hon. Okoro Edwin and Hon. uzoma Ezechukwu Ebonyi south,

Others include: Akpa champion, Onwe samuel, Emeh Sunday, onwe Sunday, Onwe samuel, Edeh jonathan, Emeh Sunday and Elechi olisa.

According to them: “At the meeting of 21 Councillors of Ebonyi state, held on the 27th August 2022 over the nullification of Local Government elections by a Federal High court held on 30th july.

“The Councillors resolved that they are in agreement with the judgment of the Federal High Court over the tenure of Local Government in Ebonyi state.

“That Ebonyi State Government should accept the judgement of the court.

“That their tenure is 3 years and pledged to support APC led government in driving their policies to the grassroot level.

“That they are in full support of the standard flag beares of APC at all levels.”

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report has it that an Ex-parte Order enabling the inauguration of Elected Local Govt Chairmen and Councillors has been granted by the State High Court, Abakaliki. Ends

RELATED NEWS