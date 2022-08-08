By Innocent Anaba

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, will commence the 2022 Democracy Dividend Tour (Media Tour) from Lagos State on August 15, 2022.

NUJ National President, Mr. Chris Isiguzo, in a statement on Monday, said: “Given the role of the media in upholding government and its officials accountable to the people as a constitutional demand, the media serves as a veritable tool in showcasing and highlighting the strides, achievements, policies and programmes of government.

“The media tour will assist in deepening democracy as it will afford journalists the opportunity to inspect projects being executed in each state of the federation, and report accordingly.

“Journalists will also take time off to participate in interactive sessions with governors and their teams. Critical questions that may arise from the tour will be put forward for answers from the respective governors.

“The union expects that journalists will be able to report based on what they find on ground to the people of the respective states and Nigerians at large, to enable citizens form their opinions and take informed decisions.

“It should be noted that the tour is not a sort of test or examination, but rather an attempt to see how the union can engage with the various state governments to set an appropriate agenda for development.

“The tour which is organised by the NUJ together with Nigeria’s foremost branding and image service provider, Red Carpet Protocols will cover the 36 states of the federation and journalists will be drawn from broadcast, print and online media,” he added.

