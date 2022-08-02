By Shina Abubakar

THE Security Network Agency, code-named Amotekun, in Osun State, yesterday, clarified that the north-bound travellers sighted in Osu, along Ife-Ilesa Expressway were not bandits.

Some northerners, numbering 100, were sighted last week in Osu, headquarters of Atakumosa-West Local Government Area of the state raising fears among the populace in the community.

Also, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams raised alarm of suspected bandits sighted in Osu.

Reacting to the alarm, the Amotekun Corp Commandant in Osun, Brigadier-General Bashir Adewinmbi (retd), said: “It is true some persons of northern extraction, numbering about 100, were sighted on motorcycles traveling from Lagos state to the northern part of the country.

“However, we were told that they were bandits. We moved to the area, arrested all of them for questioning and after hours of interrogation, we discovered that they were traveling towards the north without intention to settle in any forest in the state, so, we had to release them.

“Although, the people have the right to be vigilant, but we should not raise unnecessary alarm to create panic among the teeming populace. We remain vigilante and we would not allow our people fall to the destructive tendency of bandits.”

