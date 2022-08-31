The Police Command in Osun, said Isaac Fayose, younger brother to ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was not attacked by suspected kidnappers at Gbongan Area of the state on Tuesday.

The command, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Tuesday, said the report being circulated on social media was untrue as Fayose jnr. had given them the account of what happened.

He said: “It has come to the knowledge of the command the circulation of a report on social media indicating that Isaac Fayose narrowly escaped death by the whiskers from gunmen attacks along Ife-Ibadan highway on Monday.

“The command hereby wishes to inform all members of the public that no such incident was reported in any part of the state.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to report any complaints or incidences to the nearest police station, not on social media.”

The spokesperson said that the command had contacted Mr Isaac Fayose and he has narrated what really happened.

“Mr Fayose stated that while he was on transit from Ekiti to Lagos State, at a point after Asejire Dam, towards Ibadan, he saw some travelers making u-turn for fear of being attacked by presumed armed robbers.

”And in his own attempt to make a u-turn also, he had a minor accident.

“He stated further that, he did not see the purported kidnappers, neither was anyone injured nor abducted from the scene,”Opalola said.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, has urged members of the public to always verify the authenticity of whatever information they receive via the social media before circulating it.

She further advised residents to ensure that they make proper report of any incident to the nearest police station in the state.

They can also call the police on the following numbers: 08067788119 (PPRO Osun), 08039537995, 08123823981, 08075872433 (control room).

“Police in Osun, under the leadership of Olokode will not relent in their efforts to ensure that the citizens of the state and travelers are safe and their property secured,” she said.

