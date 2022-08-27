… promises to end insecurity, revamp economy

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso on Saturday stormed Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, where he unveiled a newly refurbished Secretariat located at Abbaganaram community, as part of strategy win all elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Recall that the new Secretariat was taken over by armed policemen last Thursday, after officials of Borno Urban Development Board petition that the building was formerly a residential building before converted to political party office, hence constituting nuisance to the general public, but Governor Zulum ordered that the time of sealing off the edifice is very wrong.

Kwankwaso was flanked at the unveiling of the Secretariat by the Gubernatorial candidate in the state, Dr. Umar Alkali, the senatorial candidate (Borno Central), Hon Mohammed Attom who is the leader of the party in the state among other party stalwarts.

The presidential candidate while addressing party supporters at Fordham centre, said, the policy trust of his political party is to end insecurity challenges, create jobs to the teaming youths, and revamp the economy.

The former ministerof defence said, “NNPP will surely address issues of insecurity, as the party stood for peace, unity, stability and development of Nigeria”.

Kwankwaso urged stakeholders and party members not to go back home and sleep but to keep convincing eligible voters across all ethnic groups and religions to vote for NNPP in the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso pledged that when elected, his administration would carry citizens along without favour on ethnicity or religious bias. He also promised that his administration would provide the necessary infrastructure for the development of Nigeria.

While commending the people of Borno state for coming out in enmasse to welcome him, especially women and youths, he said, “This is a moment of change for our youths and women. Change for our economy and change for the nation. Nigeria is a potentially great nation. What we need is purposeful and committed leadership.”

The Borno state Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr Umar Alkali, “It is very unfortunate that few days to the coming of Kwankwaso, the newly refurbished party Secretariat was taken over by armed policemen after arresting the senatorial candidate for no reasons, before it was reopened.

He said, the party cannot be intimidated or deterred, as is determined to wrest power from the ruling APC come 2023 general elections by the grace of God.

Continuing he said, ” I was a former APC Gubernatorial aspirant, they knows my capacity, I left APC because APC in Borno is one man show, the governor, Babagana Zulum assumed himself the position of God, he decides who became even a messenger today in Borno.” Alkali stated.

The leader of the party and senatorial Candidate (Borno Central) Hon Mohammed Attom in his speech, expressed confidence that NNPP will win all elective positions in the state, considering the pedigree of its National leader, Senator Kwankwaso who has sponsored many Borno children Orphaned by Boko Haram in the state.

He said, although, few days to the commissioning of the Secretariat, he was arrested by the police, spent over 10 hours in detention at the Borno State Police Command on flimsy reason given by those in authority ahead of opening the new party office.

He said, “No amount of intimidation will stop NNPP clinch power come 2023 in the state, given the fact that people of Borno state came out enmasse despite the heavy rainfall to welcome the NNPP national leader.”

