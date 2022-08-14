The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi, has held a strategy meeting with candidates of the party to the Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly, issuing them marching orders.

The orders centred on doing everything possible in positioning the party for victory come 2023.

The meeting took place in Ogun State on Friday, 12 August 2022.

Aside NNPP candidates for the state assembly, House of Reps and Senate elections, the meeting was graced by other party stalwarts.

Ajadi, referencing the increasing acceptance of NNPP nationwide, advised the candidates to reciprocate it with electorate-centred policies and programmes.

This he said was one way the party could show its sincerity of redeeming the people from the tyrannical governments of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the state and federal levels.

“In line with party’s objectives, we have a responsibility of explaining our manifestos to the people.

We should not shy away from reiterating our willingnesss to be challenged legally failing to deliver on our promises to the people.

He also urged the candidates to go back to their different constituencies and let their subjects understand the importance of collecting their Permanent Voter’s Cards in readiness for the elections.

“For the actualisation of the new Ogun State to come into a reality, we need to work as a team so that each candidate’s dream comes true for the realisation of the state of our choice,” he said.

