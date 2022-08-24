By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State House of Assembly has described as shocking the sudden death of its majority leader, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor, even as it said the cause of his death was not yet ascertained.

According to the speaker, the house is waiting for the result of the autopsy.

Okafor was until his death, the majority of the house and the member representing Awka South 1 constituency.

Reacting on the development, the speaker of the house, Hon Uche Okafor said the state legislature had lost one of its best brains.

He said: “The news of the death of Hon. Nnamdi Okafor came to us as a rude shock. The death of the Majority Leader of the House is a great loss to the legislative institution in the state, Awka community and the state at large.

“The late Hon.Okafor was a knowledgeable and active legislator whose contributions both in the legislature and in his constituency distinguished him among his contemporaries”.

The speaker, who shed tears during his reaction, maintained that the state House of Assembly has lost a great, erudite and eloquent lawmaker, adding that the lawmaker’s short but eventful life and times were worthy of emulation.

“On behalf of the state lawmakers, I commiserate with his wife and the family and pray God to grant the soul of Hon. Okafor eternal repose,” the speaker said.

RELATED NEWS