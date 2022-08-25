An Art Exhibition which showcases, promotes indigenous and unique African Artists by sharing their Memories and Visions through Art. NK ART is a space physically or virtually where Artworks like sculptures, paintings, mix media etc. are presented, showcased and promoted locally and globally.

NK Art gives awareness to Artists and their National and Universal Cultural heritage both locally and globally and the necessity of the Arts as vitally important element for economic and intellectual development of both the individual and society.

In recent times, Art of the 21st century emerges from a vast variety of materials and means. Familiar genres with a long history that continue to be practiced with great vigor, such as painting, sculptures and processes once associated primarily with handicrafts, re-envisioned to express new concepts. Many Artists regularly and freely mix media and forms, making the choices that best serve their concepts and purposes.

NK ART has brought together 11 Nigerian contemporary Artists with the most exciting names and distinctive styles; Segun Aiyesan, Steve Ekpenisi, Nkwocha Ernest, Alex

Peter Idoko, Jekein Lato-Unah, Chukz Okonkwo, Kelani Fatai, Stephanie Unaeze, Yaknoabasi Ene, Unyime Edet and Segun Okewumi with a common goal, to share and communicate their memories giving us an insight of what their visions may look like as visions can be seen as memories that have not yet happened.

Like memories, visions are loaded with emotion and moral, they are not only about what may happen, but about what should or even must happen. And like visions, memories open doors to the coming, pave the ways towards the future, which alludes to the title Shared Memories, New Visions.

