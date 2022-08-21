The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has been shortlisted for the Digital Communication Awards (DCA) for its campaign on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity.

NITDA was named in the highly competitive Public Affairs category alongside the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA), PLMR Communication of the United Kingdom, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Wirtschaftskammer Österreich and IHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Kiel, Germany.

The DCA, hosted by Quadriga University of Applied Sciences in Germany, was launched in 2011 as a contest in digital communications on practical and academic levels. An expert jury comprising leading practitioners and academics review outstanding online projects and campaigns.

Confirming the nomination in an email, DCA Manager, Valentina Neumair wrote: “I am very happy to inform you that your project ‘Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity’ has been shortlisted in the category of Public Affairs for the Digital Communication Awards 2022!

“The jury meeting will take place on 1 September (from 09:00 to 15:00 CEST) and on 2 September (from 09:00 to 13:00 CEST). The nominees will present their projects one after another in a Microsoft Teams video call.”

The NITDA campaign executed by Image Merchant Promotion (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, involved the creation of a portal, media coverage and weekly well-researched articles.

It culminated in a book, “Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria” authored by Inyene Ibanga, which highlights the roles of regulatory bodies in the use of IT in all spheres and explores ways the country can deploy technology tools to provide solutions to economic challenges.

The campaign endorsed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Ibrahim Pantami, enhances a positive perspective on Digital Innovation and Digital Economy and encourages stakeholders, investors and startups to key into the sector which has recorded an unprecedented contribution to the GDP.

The NITDA campaign won the Spokespersons Communication Award (SCA) in 2021 and SABRE Certificate of Excellence at the 2022 Conference of African Public Relations Association (APRA) in Dar Salaam, Tanzania.

