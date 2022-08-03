By Olayinka Ajayi

To curtail insecurity, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Custom Service, NIS, Isah Idris has urged all the 69 Senior Officers newly deployed to continue to avail their rich experience in their Commands.

While Idris congratulated them on the task ahead, he urged them to see their deployment as a clarion call that must be attended to by putting the nation first.

In a statement, the Service’s PRO, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Amos Okpu noted that those redeployed were eight Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG) and 61 Comptrollers of Immigration (CIS) were moved across Divisions, Zones and Commands with the posting order.

According to the statement: “‘The Assistant Comptrollers General deployed include ACG KM Amao formerly the Comptroller of Ogun State Command now moved to the General Services Division at the Service Headquarters Abuja, while ACG KN Nandap formerly in-charge of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command Ikeja is now the head of the Combined Expatriate and Residence Permit Card Division (CERPAC) at the Service Headquarters.

‘Also ACG Abdullahi Usman is now the Head of the Division of Regular Migration at the Service Headquarters while ACG BN Alawode becomes the Head of Welfare and Gender and ACG EC Esedo is the Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘D’ in Minna.

” ACG MA Ushie of the Document Fraud Unit has been moved to the Diplomatic/Official Passport Division while ACG ES Fagbamigbe formerly of Idi-Iroko Border Command now heads the Land Border Division at the Service Headquarters.

‘Some of the Comptrollers posted include Compt. AO Adesokan who has been moved from Training and Staff Development (TSD) Abuja, to the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja while the acting Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to the Comptroller General, Compt. Ahmed Mustapha becomes the new Comptroller of Kano State Command.

“Others include Compt. Shittu Olajire Fatai now in-charge of Border Patrol Command Lagos; Compt. Gwama Muhammad who now heads the Idi-Iroko Border Command and Compt. MM Saddiq who is now the Principal Staff Officer to the Comptroller General.

“The Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office Compt. AO Bewaji has been moved to the Service Headquarters while Compt. Michael Dike takes over as the Comptroller, Seme Border Command Lagos.

“The Comptroller in-charge of Discipline is now moved to head Osun State Command while Compt. Sabo A Rano Commandant, Immigration Training School Kano is now the Comptroller of Gombe State Command.

“Compt. FD Dakat of Onne Marine Command moves to Akwa Ibom State Command to take over from Compt. GE Didel who has been moved to the Migration Directorate at the Service Headquarters among others”.

The Comptroller General urged the Officers deployed to continue to avail the Service their rich experiences in their new Commands and Formations in order to improve service delivery and national security.

RELATED NEWS