By Dapo Akinrefon



National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, has said it would partner the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, to enhance national development.



NIPSS said it intends to collaborate with the NLTF in the areas of education and intellectual development.



Director-General, of the Institute, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, when he led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari, in Abuja, noted that Nigeria has a lot of smart and intellectual people, who are currently idle, adding the partnership would help bring those precious intellectuals to NIPSS for the betterment of Nigeria.



Omotayo said: “I am here with my management team to strengthen and seek for strong partnership with the National Lottery Trust Fund in areas of need that will assist us to build a better society.



“We find National Lottery Trust Fund an excellent organisation that we will partner in areas of education and promoting national intellectuals, to move our dear country forward.

“Moving Nigeria to greater heights is not a task for an individual, but it is a job that needs collective efforts and responsibilities.



“President Muhammadu Buhari alone cannot move Nigeria to greater heights, it is our collective responsibility, so, let us all come together and solve Nigeria’s problem for a better society.”



In his response, Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr. Maigari said that no fewer than 30 universities and other higher Institutions of learning across Nigeria, had sent in requests for educational Intervention from NLTF.



He noted that such requests stemmed from the fact that many of the institutions were lacking social amenities and conducive learning environment.



He said: “So far, we have received almost 20 to 30 requests from universities and higher Institutions of learning across the country requesting for Educational Intervention.

