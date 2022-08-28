By Dapo Akinrefon

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, says it will partner with the National Lottery Trust Fund, NLTF, to enhance national development.

The NIPSS said it intends to collaborate with the NLTF in the areas of education and intellectual development.

Director-General, of the Institute, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said this when he led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr. Bello Maigari, in Abuja.

According to him, Nigeria has a lot of smart and intellectual people who are currently idle, noting that the partnership would help to bring those precious intellectuals to NIPSS for the betterment of Nigeria.

Omotayo said: “I am here with my management team to strengthen and seek for strong partnership with the National lottery Trust Fund in areas of needs that will assist us to build a better society.

“We find National Lottery Trust Fund an excellent organisation that we will partner with in areas of education and promoting national intellectuals, to move our dear country forward.

“Moving Nigeria to the greater heights is not a task for an individual, but it is a job that needs collective efforts and responsibilities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari alone cannot move Nigeria to greater heights, it is our collective responsibility, so let us all come together and solve Nigeria’s problem for a better society.”

In his response, the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr Maigari said that no fewer than 30 universities and other higher Institutions of learning across Nigeria, had sent in requests for educational Intervention from NLTF.

He noted that such requests stemmed from the fact that many of the institutions were lacking social amenities and conducive learning environment.

He said: “So far, we have received almost 20 to 30 requests from universities and higher Institutions of learning across the country requesting for educational Intervention.

“And most of these institutions lack social amenities, and so some of them had requested for upgrading of their Laboratories and other projects which are key to acquiring skills and expertise.

“I assure you certainly, of a collaborating effort that would concretise Learning and Research in the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

Maigari further assured NIPSS of the fund’s support to help the institute achieve its mandate of impacting knowledge, developing intellectuals’ capacity for the promotion of a peaceful environment and coexistence among Nigerians.

NLTF also pledged its cooperation to efforts aimed at ensuring sustainable development that would bring solutions to Nigeria’s many challenges.

“I can assure you that this government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, is ready to replicate what is happening in developed nations for the impact to be felt here in Nigeria

”The moment we receive your proposal, we will examine it and we will send a delegation to reaffirm our commitment to help NIPSS stand on its feet.

“Because, the capacity is there, we are structured and ready,” Maigari stated.

