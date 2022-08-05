.

Beauty and her lawyer, Filomena Pedulla

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian woman, identified as Beauty living in the southern Calabrian city of Catanzaro, Italy has accused her employer of hitting her because she demanded her salary on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old who reported the assault at a police station in Soverato backed her report with the video of the alleged aggression she filmed as police started the investigation.

According to InfoMigrants, Beauty, who worked for a beach club and restaurant in Soverato, near Catanzaro, said she filmed the incident and broadcast it live on social media.

The report disclosed that Beauty was accompanied by her lawyer, Filomena Pedullà, to report the case at the police station.

The alleged aggressor has been identified in the Italian press, as the owner of a beach club and restaurant. He is reportedly the son of a retired Carabinieri police officer and does not have a police record.

It was, however, discussed that Carabinieri police are investigating the potential charges of personal injuries, theft and threats after Beauty’s reported aggression, according to Pedullà.

Pedullà said investigators are looking into payment slips. “Investigators are examining data regarding the contract and the verbal agreement between the two sides,” she added.

“The young woman received a bank transfer of €200 although an agreement had been reached for the payment of €600 euros,” explained Pedullà.

The aggression allegedly occurred after the woman protested because she had not been paid the agreed sum, the lawyer said.

After the employer’s reaction to Beauty’s request for money, Pedullà added, she “suffered a hand injury, proven by a bloody nail, contusions on a shoulder and an injury on her scalp.”

This report is coming exactly a week that an Italian man Filippo Ferlazzo beat a physically-challenged Nigerian man, Alika Ogorchukwu to death on the street of Civitanova Marche.

Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa said that the autopsy report has come out that Ogorchukwu died of suffocation.

The report from Italy said Ferlazzo has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but he is still in police detention.

RELATED NEWS