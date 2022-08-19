.

Ayo Onikoyi

There are not many of his age who would put their best foot forward and face challenges that could easily drown them but for serial entrepreneur and record label owner, King Tea, taking big steps is a familiar adventure.



Still in his early 20s, King Tea, a US-based Nigerian business minded young man appeared to have had an inkling of how his life would turn out and has remained truthfully committed to making his mark.

The multiple business owner, born as Emmanuel Taiwo, but also known as King Tea, has continued to raise the bars high by establishing himself as one of the leading entrepreneurs in his lines of business in the US where is based currently.



As part of his dreams to keep expanding his frontiers, as he has stepped things up with his diversion into real estate and automobile sales. King Tea is now putting structures in places for a successful take off of his new business interests.



From music to fashion and business, King Tea has his hands in different pies and has conrinued to expand his frontiers into new areas where others don’t dare.



Recently, King Tea who is the founder of Tea Music World and CEO, Tea Group of companies launched a logistics company in the US, Efit Movers, one that has hit the ground running immediately.



Born in Ogun State by popular actor, Soji Taiwo, also known as Omobanke, the young entrepreneur has continued to work towards making something meaningful out of life despite the odds against him.



The young entrepreneur who is also the founder Kings and Queens furniture, a popular furniture brand in Maryland, US seems to have his hands in many pies.

He has however revealed that some of the music acts on his label would be dropping fresh music videos and songs in the second quarter of the year.

