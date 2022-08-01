As Jamaica marks her 60th independence anniversary, Nigeria will showcase her rich cultural heritage in drama, poems, dance and others.

Disclosing this, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dame Maureen Tamuno, said Nigeria’s particiapation in the event, tagged ” Emancipation Jubilee”, is to also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country to the outside world, and cement the excellent relationship between the two nations.

Some of Nigerian cultural heritage to be performed include: Ada Ada – (a cultural performance depicting the Igbo traditional marriage), “Spoken word on “Motherland” – (by a Jamaican student in a high school in Calabar), Unity Dance – (a cultural performance showcasing the major ethnic groups in Nigeria), Nigerian Solo Highlife song – to be performed by a Nigerian doctor, cultural performance – by Seki Cultural Troupe from Rivers State in Nigeria and Nigerian contemporary dance.

The celebration runs from July 31 to August 7, this year.

‘’Jamaica is a good ally of Nigeria, we are fully involved as we celebrate this very important occasion with them, while our talents as well as cultures will be on display to the world. This is the first time Nigeria will be taking active part in Jamaica’s independence anniversary so we must make it grand and worthwhile,” she added.

Also the Minister will make a statement at the Assembly of the 27th session of the International Seabed Authority on the Commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the adoption and opening for signature of the Convention.

Similarly, Onyeama will be a guest at the coronation of Jamaica’s 60th Miss Festival Queen Coronation on Monday 1st August, 2022, at JA 60 Festival Village in Kingston.

The Minister will present trophy to one of the winners. The beauty queens will be dressed mostly in Nigerian adire fabrics from House of Oduduwa, Ile Ife, Nigeria done by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi .

