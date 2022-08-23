By Biodun Busari

An Associate Professor at the Carleton University, Canada, Nduka Otiono, has been shortlisted for the Archibald Lampman Award for poetry for his new collection of poems, “DisPlace: The Poetry of Nduka Otiono.”

The Archibald Lampman Award is an annual Canadian literary prize awarded to the year’s most outstanding collection of poetry by a writer living in the National Capital Region.

Otiono made his nomination known on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

While speaking on it, the Nigerian-born Otiono said, “The announcement of the Archibald Lampman Award winner will take place at the Ottawa Book Awards ceremony. The event will take place in person on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at Les Lye Studio at the Meridian Theatre, starting at 7 PM EST.”

He further congratulated other shortlisted poets and commended his associates, for their contributions to the success of his book.

“Congratulations to the other shortlisted great poets, and thanks to my family, friends, associates -especially Chris Dunton and Peter Midgley- and my publisher, Wilfrid Laurier University Press,” Otiono said.

Speaking on Otiono’s anthology, the Jury said, “Otiono’s edited collection of poetry reflects consummate diasporic writing, as at ease in Lagos as in Edmonton. Crafty and aware, these poems give us Otiono’s take on history, global petroleum, national politics, but also spend valuable time musing on tradition, literature, and love.

“Beyond the poems themselves—which churn with linguistic play, rhythmic force, and searing insight—this volume includes helpful commentary and a thoroughly illuminating interview between Otiono and Chris Dunton. Wonderful poetry from a poet who is already internationally important.”

Otiono, who hails from Delta State, had held various positions and won awards in Nigeria before relocating to Canada in 2006.

The don, before his relocation, had been a journalist for 15 years. He was the National Secretary of the Association of Nigerian Authors (2001-2005), two-time winner of the Carnegie Africa Diaspora Fellowship, and has held other scholarly positions.

In July, he was appointed as the Director of the Institute of African Studies at the Carleton University.

In 2021, Otiono emerged as the Vice President of the Canadian Association of African Studies.

RELATED NEWS