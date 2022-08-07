By Steve Oko

Kanunta Kanu, younger brother of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has blamed South East governors and political leaders for missing a golden opportunity that would have made Nigeria to be begging the zone to produce the President in 2023.

According to him if Leaders from the zone had not worked against his brother and the agitation for Biafra, the Federal Government would have been begging them now to take the presidency and remain in Nigeria.

Kanunta who spoke at Ikengaonline virtual town hall meeting, said that if the political elite from the zone had identified with the agitation for Biafra, the Nigeria Authorities would have taken them more seriously and be calling them for negotiation.

He regretted that despite working against the interest of Ndigbo in their desperation to please the federal powers, Igbo political elite have also been ‘used and dumped’ by the federal powers.

Kanunta also expressed disappointment at the unwillingness of South East political elite to comment on the existential security threat posed by the menacing activities of herdsmen in South East.

He further maintained that Biafran actualisation would become easier if the political elite indentified with the cause.

” Our political leaders are not even strategic enough. Nigeria would have called them to negotiate and even offer them the Presidency on a platter of gold if they had identified with the Biafra liberation movement”.

He regretted that instead of boldly championing the cause of the zone South East Governors and political elite have rather chosen to maintain sealed lips for political correctness.

He said that his brother “is being persecuted today not because he commited any crime” but because of his passion to secure freedom for the oppressed people of South-East, yet the Leaders in the zone have abandoned him to his fate”.

Kanunta accused the South East leaders of insensitivity and nonchalance about the future of the zone.

“My brother was renditioned from Kenya to Nigeria and has been in detention for over one year now. And our leaders are finding it difficult to talk about him or Biafra.

” Why is it that the South East Governors and Leaders are also not talking about the killings and Kidnappings by Fulani herdsmen in our zone? The bandits imported insecurity in our land but our Leaders have refused to talk about all these, rather everybody is after 2023 election.

” Who will vote for them in 2023 if they kill all the people? My brother is where he is today, suffering for speaking the truth. He is there because he is condemning the exclusion and suppression of our people.

” Bandits have been imported into our land ; over 3000 of them in Imo State. They are the ones killing our people and Kidnapping them like fowls but nobody is taking about it. “

