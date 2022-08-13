In order to raise awareness among African states about the importance and opportunities associated with the development of Africa’s continental shelf as well as, to increase the participation of African indigenous companies in exploration activities undertaken in the international seabed areas, Nigeria is set to host a workshop on Africa’s Deep Seabed Resources.

The event, billed for Abuja in October this year, is being put together by the International Seabed Authority in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the National Boundary Commission and other relevant MDAs.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica H.E. Dr Maureen Tamuno, would be playing a pivotal role at the event.

The ground work for the hosting of the event was done during the official visit of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, to Jamaica..

During the visit, the minister attended a Special Session of the International Seabed Authority which was held in commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Adoption / Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 60th Independence Anniversary of Jamaica.

The Minister was accompanied by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority and High Commissioner to Jamaica, Dr Tamuno.

Onyeama also delivered a statement on behalf of the African Group, being the only African Foreign Minister and the highest African envoy present at the meeting. He also delivered Nigeria’s statement at the session.

In his statement, he acknowledged the pivotal role the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) plays in the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, as well as the sustainable development of the oceans and seas.

He stated that the adoption of the Convention has continued to positively impact the development of international law through the promotion of peace, security, cooperation, friendly relations among all nations.

Speaking further, the Minister commended the Secretary‐General of ISA and his team for working assiduously with the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) of the African Union to launch the voluntary commitment to foster cooperation and promote the sustainable development of Africa’s Deep Seabed Resources (ADSR) project, in support of Africa’s Blue Economy.

