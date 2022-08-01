By Ebunoluwa Sessou

National Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, NIEEE, Engr. Akan Michael, FNSE, FNIEEE, has called on federal government to explore the opportunities in technology to harness the potentials embedded in the global space for the advancement of Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking during the inauguration of the NIEEE Victoria Island Chapter and investiture ceremony of pioneer Chairman of NIEEE VI Chapter, Engr. Taiwo Okharedia, MNIEEE , on the theme, “Technology Infrastructure and Business in the 21th Century”, he said, NIEEE has created a platform for continuing career and professional development and technical services.

According to him, NIEEE is poised to advance the cause of electrical and electronic engineering personnel and firms through education research, collaboration and development of codes and standards.

“To encourage innovations and development of sustainable solutions by harnessing the various specialized fields of power, telecommunication, computer, information technology, instrumentation, control and automation engineering and allied fields.

“To provide technical for a discussion, mentorship, development and dissemination of knowledge to members and the public.

“To provide welfare and protect the internet of practitioners of electrical and electronic engineering in the public and private sectors of the economy through advocacy, career progression, recognition and all other means.

“To engage and advise government, industry and commercial establishments connected with electrical and electronic engineering on relevant subjects on matters concerning professional practice”, he added.

In his address, the newly inaugurated NIEEE VI Chapter Chairman, Engr. Taiwo Okharedia, said, the chapter is the catchment areas including Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah, Ibeju Lekki and adjourning suburbs of Lagos which happens to be the heart of Lagos and Nigeria’s economy.

Noting that the formation of NIEEE accentuates the depth, diversity, capacity and competence of electrical and electronic engineers servicing them by daily proving their invaluable technical skills providing solutions for the comfort and convenience of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

According to him, “NIEEE Lagos Branch has 15,000 members with interest across the various specialties and disciplines that belie it both in practice and in learning scattered across the globe and helping to advance the cause of mankind in various sectors of the economy including telecoms, regulatory agencies, oil and gas, electricity supply industry, renewable energy, construction among others”.

The keynote speaker, Prof Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Lead Instructor, Tekedia Institue Boston, USA, who spoke on Technology of Nations urged Nigeria as a country to deepen its technological capabilities to advance economically. Adding that, Nigeria’s challenge in this 21st century is to have a translation from being an invention society to an innovation society.

Also, Emeka Obiodu AI & 5G Marketing, Nvidia Inc, USA spoke on “unlocking the 5G Business Potentials”, reiterated the need to explore the trajectory of 5G development, deployment and commercialization to showcase how the technology is supporting new use cases and unlocking new business opportunities.

While, Engr. Gbenga Adegbiji, B.Sc, MNSE, Chief Operating Officer, MDXi Data Centres, who spoke on Technology in Infrastructure Development, insisted that Internet of Things, IoT, is an emerging concept and supercharged workforce paying less for smarter operation and faster innovation to beat competition.

“Smart infrastructure enabled by technologies like IoT, offer numerous of advantages bringing serious cost savings and efficiencies.

“Numerous advantages and attendant threats create opportunities for early adopters to establish themselves as leading players on a global scale”, he said.

Engr. Bosede Oyekunle, MNSE, MNIEEE, Vice Chairman, NIEEE, VI Chapter, said, “We are starting on a good note with gender balanced executive team. “We would bring in the beauty that comes with being a registered engineer and the benefits that come with being a chattered electrical engineer and look at the commerce aspect of it.

“We are ready and hungry for revolution considering the fact that women have been marginalized for a long time in this professional where it is conceived that it is male dominated industry. As women, we would put our best, expertise and skills forward. We would bring our multiple skills together to promote women in Nigeria who are in this industry”, she said.

Also, Engr. Austine Duru, MNSE, MNIEEE, Deputy Chairman, NIEEE, VI Chapter, said, “As engineering body that creates solution and impacts society, we would work towards achieving the vision which is to bring the engineering body closer to the people at the grassroots”, he said.

